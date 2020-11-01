12-year-old boy missing from Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police need help searching for 12-year-old Renard Bonham.

He was last seen at 1281 NW 60th St., at around midnight, Sunday.

Bonham was last seen wearing a gray and black hoodie sweater, red, white and blue shorts, black Fila socks and Puma slide sandals.

Police describe Bonham as standing 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 80 pounds, and having black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding Bonham’s whereabouts, call the Miami Police Department at 305-579-6111 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

