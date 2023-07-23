MIAMI (WSVN) - Police say they have located a 12-year-old boy who was reported missing from Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood.

According to City of Miami Police, Kemarien Branton stands 4 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs approximately 105 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

He had been last seen wearing a white shirt and black shorts.

Investigators on Sunday morning confirmed the boy was recovered in good health.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.