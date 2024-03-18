SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 12-year-old boy who accidentally shot himself in the head is expected to make a full recovery, police said.

Homestead Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting near Southeast 13th Street and 18th Terrace in the Keys Gate community, Sunday afternoon.

“P.D. is on scene, both units can arrive, scene is secure, confirming GSW (gunshot wound) to the head,” said a dispatcher in radio transmissions.

Crime tape surrounded the home as neighbors looked on, not sure what was going on.

Moments after police arrive, the young victim was airlifted to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in critical condition.

A preliminary investigation has not revealed who the gun specifically belonged to or how the 12-year-old was able to get a hold of it.

Homestead Police told 7News that there are no pending charges for anyone related to this incident.

7New has reached out to the Florida Department of Children and Families to see if they are conducting its investigation. As of Monday afternoon, they have not responded to 7’s inquiry

