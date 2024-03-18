SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews rushed a 12-year-old boy to the hospital after, police said, a gun went off inside a home in Homestead, striking him in the head.

Homestead Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting near Southeast 13th Street and 18th Terrace in the Keys Gate community, Sunday afternoon.

“Receiving additional [information], 12-year-old that shot himself,” said a dispatcher in radio transmissions.

As of late Sunday night, police have not confirmed whether or not the boy pulled the trigger but did say he suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

“P.D. is on scene, both units can arrive, scene is secure, confirming GSW (gunshot wound) to the head,” said a dispatcher in radio transmissions.

Moments after police arrived to the home, paramedics airlifted the young patient to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.

