SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews rushed a 12-year-old boy to the hospital after, police said, he accidentally opened fire on himself inside a home in Homestead, striking him in the head.

Homestead Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting near Southeast 13th Street and 18th Terrace in the Keys Gate community, Sunday afternoon.

“Receiving additional [information], 12-year-old that shot himself,” said a dispatcher in radio transmissions.

On Monday, police have confirmed that the boy accidentally shot himself in the head.

“P.D. is on scene, both units can arrive, scene is secure, confirming GSW (gunshot wound) to the head,” said a dispatcher in radio transmissions.

Moments after police arrived to the home, paramedics airlifted the young patient to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital. As of Monday morning, he remained in critical condition, but is expected to survive.

Officials said there are no other pending charges for anyone involved in this incident.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.