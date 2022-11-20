SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A shootout in broad daylight between people in two cars in a Homestead neighborhood sent a 12-year-old boy to the hospital, police said.

According to Homestead Police, the incident took place near the 400 block of Southwest Eighth Avenue, at around noon, Saturday.

Area residents said they heard gunshots and saw bullets flying.

“It was loud, very loud,” said a resident.

Another resident described the chaotic moments.

“The guy was coming to the corner, and the car halfway out the door, [there was someone] shooting, it was shooting, he was shooting at this little blue car,” she said.

Some of the bullets hit a home where a woman and her husband were inside.

“It just ricocheted off the wall in here and then landed on my lamp table,” said the woman.

The homeowners said bullets hit their truck and front door.

“[My husband] had just closed the door and was walking back towards the kitchen, and that’s when the bullets started to fly,” said the woman.

A young resident said he immediately ran inside his home.

“I just heard some shots. I heard like 10 of them,” he said. “I got scared. I went to my room.”

“That’s crazy that you would do something like that, and then you think about it. Why go on like that?” said the woman who saw the shooting. “We shouldn’t be out here fighting each other.”

Detectives said someone inside one of those cars involved in the shootout left the injured victim here along the 400 block of Southwest Fourth Street.

Rescue crews airlifted the boy to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital with a gunshot wound. As of late Saturday night, he is listed in stable condition.

“It’s bad, because they still have a long life to live,” said a resident.

It remains unclear how many people were inside the two cars involved, as detectives work to determine the motive behind the shooting.

​​If you have any information on this shooting or the gunmen’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

