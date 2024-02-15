NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A child walking to his school in Northwest Miami-Dade ended up in the path of danger, and now his family says he is in a fight for his life.

Miami-Dade Police units responded to the scene near Biscayne Gardens Elementary School, located at 560 NW 151st St. in Northwest Miami-Dade, at around 7:30 a.m., Thursday.

The victim’s grandmother said her three grandchildren were crossing the road together when a car hit at least one of them.

The woman was emotional when she spoke to 7News.

“She flew him! She flew him up into the air, my granddaughter said. If he wasn’t doing bad, why’d they have to airlift him?” said the grandmother. “They hit him here. Look where she stopped.”

The grandmother said she rushed to the scene as soon she heard about the crash.

“They airlift him to [Ryder] Trauma Hospital,” she said.

Live video footage showed the air rescue helicopter en-route to the school.

A 12-year-old boy was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital. According to the child’s grandmother, he has a collapsed lung and may have brain damage. The boy had to undergo emergency surgery around noon.

The boy has since been out of surgery but is still fighting for his life.

7News cameras captured the boy’s family outside the hospital.

According to authorities, the driver of the car that struck the children remained at the scene. Video footage showed extensive front-end damage to the white car that hit the children.

As of Thursday night, it remains unclear whether or not the woman who drove the car that hit the victim will be facing charges.

Police continue to investigate this incident.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.