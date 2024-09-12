MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Twelve people are safe after a large boat erupted in flames off Miami Beach.

Miami-Dade, City of Miami and Miami Beach Fire Rescue boats responded to the burning 80-foot boat that was on the water near the Fontainebleau Hotel.

Ten people were offloaded into a City of Miami Fire Rescue boat as two other crew members stayed on board to help crews with the fire suppression system to extinguish the flames.

Firefighters made entry into the vessel and appear to have the blaze under control.

No injuries were reported.

