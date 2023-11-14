SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Local police officers and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue sprang into action following reports of a migrant boat landing in Sunny Isles Beach.

The situation unfolded near 100 Poinciana Drive just before 2 a.m., with initial reports indicating a capsized boat and multiple individuals in distress.

Live video footage showed a helicopter overhead as it possibly searched for more migrants in the water. Authorities appeared to focus on a white boat that washed up on the shore.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR) confirmed 12 people were on the boat, with two people reportedly treated on the scene. One individual is currently being transported to a local trauma center for urgent medical attention.

Witnesses shared their accounts of the event.

“[We saw] the helicopter and the flashlights in the water and everything,” said a man. “So we saw the boat and DHS and HSI were all over. They didn’t wanna tell us what was going on, but it was kind of obvious.”

A public information officer with the Department of Homeland Security did confirm the presence of their investigators on the scene, but did not release any details as the investigation continues.

Officials have not yet released where the migrants are from but assured that updates will follow as more information becomes available.

