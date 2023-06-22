MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a “fin-tastic” experience for some South Florida teachers.

Twelve Miami-Dade educators on Wednesday took part in a hands-on shark research expedition.

They headed out from Miami Beach into the open seas to fish for, study and tag different kinds of sharks.

The program allowed them to work side-by-side with Florida International University scientists with the goal of helping bolster Earth and environmental science teaching back in the classroom.

