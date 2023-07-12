MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Twelve people, including children, escaped a house after it went up in flames. One person was transported to the hospital.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were called to the house in the area of Northwest 26th Court and 205th Street, Tuesday night.

It took almost an hour for crews to put out the flames.

On Wednesday morning, the home in Miami Gardens was left damaged and charred. The home’s windows were boarded up.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

