MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal authorities have taken 12 Cuban migrants into custody after, they said, they came ashore on Miami Beach.

According to the U.S. Border Patrol, they received a call about a migrant landing in the area of 67th Street and the beach, at around 7:30 p.m., Thursday.

Investigators said the migrants made the journey from the island nation in a rustic vessel.

Border Patrol agents took the 12 men into custody.

Officials said there has been a massive increase in migrants arriving by boat recently, including 850 in October alone.

