MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Twelve cats that were found in awful conditions on a South Florida beach are now getting the care they need.

The City of Miami Beach Homeless Outreach Program found four locked crates hidden in the dunes on the boardwalk near 72nd Street in Miami Beach.

Three of the cages had 12 cats covered in feces.

Four kittens and eight adult cats were rescued and transported to Saving Sage Animal Rescue in Sunrise.

The cats are now getting a whole lot of love.

“They were completely covered in feces and urine,” said Holly Whalan, the Miami Beach Cat Program Coordinator. “It was horrendous, the conditions that they were having to live in.”

Whalan said she got a call about the animals from a police officer.

After getting them off the beach, she said, Saving Sage in Broward County offered to give them food, water, beds and medical care.

Vets said some of the eight adult cats and four kittens are purebreds, raising questions about how they ended up in cages on the beach.

“They might have come from a breeder who was overwhelmed and dumped them,” said Linda Diamond, president of SoBe Cats Spay & Neuter.

“We need to really get focused on like, getting to the bottom of it,” said Whalan, “why it happened, who’s responsible.”

Now, the cats will be properly cared for before going up for adoption.

“I think we’ll have no problem getting these guys some homes,” said Diamond, “and I’m just glad that they’re safe.”

“I’m relieved that they’re finally in a place, and they’re washed, and they’ve been vaccinated, and they’re cared for, and in a little bit, they’re going to be able to find their forever homes,” said Whalan.

The cats will also be spayed and neutered before moving on to their forever homes.

