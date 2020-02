SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to a brush blaze in Southwest Miami-Dade County.

The fire ignited along Southwest 136th Street and 161st Avenue, Friday afternoon.

The fire was fully contained after 12 acres were burned through.

Traffic in the area was never affected.

