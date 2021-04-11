11th Dolphins Challenge Cancer raises $5M for research

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Dolphins tackled cancer at their 11th annual Dolphins Challenge Cancer fundraising event.

More that 2,500 cyclists, runners and walkers participated in Saturday’s event in person and online.

One-hundred percent of the funds raised will go to the University of Miami’s Sylvester Cancer Center to fund life-saving research.

“This is something that we started 11 years ago with Jim Mandich and his fight against cancer, where he was treated at the UM Sylvester Cancer Center,” said Nat Moore, the Dolphins’ senior vice president of special projects and alumni relations, “and through those years, it’s grown and grown, where now it’s the number one fundraiser in the entire NFL. No NFL team does an event that raises the kind of money that we raise here.”

The Dolphins organization has already raised $5 million and hope to reach $6 million before their April 23 deadline.

