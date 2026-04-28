MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have airlifted an 11-year-old to the hospital after the young pedestrian was hit by a car in a Miami Gardens neighborhood, prompting officers to arrest the driver, police said.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the wreck near the intersection of Northwest 188th Street and 12th Avenue, at around 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

Investigators said the driver of a black Ford Fusion was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed when he drove on the swale to avoid slow traffic.

MGPD officials have identified the driver as 23-year-old Darius Forbes.

Seconds later, police said, Forbes struck a tree and then the victim, who was walking on the sidewalk.

A surveillance camera captured audio of the moment of impact.

The vehicle then crashed into a chain-link fence outside of Rose Emile’s home, located just south of a school zone.

“I was inside my house, I hear some noise. When I hear big noise like this, I say, ‘Whats going on?'” said Emile.

“I heard like a big bang, like, I don’t know, like, explosion, I hear ‘boom,'” said witness Orlando Lawrence.

7 Drone Force hovered above the scene, as the Fusion was seen against the fence with its driver’s side air bag deployed.

Emile said the car came to rest in her front yard, adding she came outside and spoke with the driver.

“I said, ‘What’s going on?’ It’s just a man who was doing the accident. He said, ‘I’m the one who do this, do the accident,'” she said.

7News cameras captured Forbes, who was in handcuffs, wearing pajamas. He was placed in the back of a police car.

According to neighbors, the child who was hit is in elementary school.

“My daughter started getting emotional, can’t stop crying, stuff like that. She said she knows the kid,” said Lawrence.

Lawrence was one of those who called 911.

“At first he wasn’t responsive when I got out, just throwing water on his head and trying to, you know, big gash on his head,” he said.

The victim’s mother, Shakera Rolle, spoke with 7News about her experience after the incident.

“I was definitely traumatized when I got the phone call,” she said. “I just [want to] tell him that I’m really hurt, about the whole situation. You know, my son was just on the way to school. I just wish he paid more attention to the road.”

A rescue helicopter landed near the campus of Miami Norland Senior High School and airlifted the young victim to Ryder Trauma Center, where they are being treated for a head injury.

7News cameras captured rescue crews and a woman who appears to be a mother shortly as the child was rushed into the hospital. The patient is listed in serious but stable condition.

A photo provided to 7News shows the victim, Johnny Baptiste Jr., who remains in the hospital with a fractured skull and pelvis.

“He’s doing OK, he’s pretty banged up and bruised up. He has a small fracture on the right side of his forehead,” said Rolle.

Back at the scene, neighbors reacted to the crash. Speaking through a translator, area resident Pedro Ramirez said he has two children who are always outside playing, adding that there are many children in the neighborhood, and he worries about the speeding motorists.

Police said they took Forbes into custody and transported him to jail, charged with reckless driving.

Neighbors said they want to see more police monitoring the speeding, especially during school hours.

“Slow down, because kids, they are playing and, you know, sometimes, I’m gonna be walking across the street, you know, but it’s always speeding, you know,” said Lawrence.

The sedan has since been towed away from the scene.

Forbes will make his first court appearance on Wednesday.

They have no provided further details about the incident, as they continue to investigate this crash.

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