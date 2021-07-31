SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The tide appears to be turning for an 11-year-old girl in her fight against COVID-19, nearly a week after worsening symptoms sent her to the hospital a week shy of her 12th birthday.

Sophia Villarraga has been at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Southwest Miami-Dade since Monday, but her family said she is being released soon.

“It’s been very – it’s been a long wait,” said her mother, Pilar Villarraga.

Pilar said her daughter is a fighter, and she prays she wins this battle.

“Every day you wake up waiting for the results, how the medicine did the night before,” said Pilar. “Of course, every day, I get worried that she gets better and not worse.”

Pilar said Sophia is an active and healthy 11-year-old.

When her daughter caught the virus last week, she said, her symptoms were mild.

However, Pilar said, inflammation from a consistent cough got worse, and she developed pneumonia. She was taken to the hospital shortly after.

“She didn’t have shortness of breath, the oxygen levels were good, she felt perfect,” said Pilar. “It was only the fever, and then, from one day to the other, she was here.”

Pilar says she and her husband did everything right. They both got the vaccine and took all the necessary steps to keep their family safe, including wearing masks.

The parents also made plans for Sophia’s shot.

“Wll, we were waiting for her to get the vaccine, because he’s 11, she’s turning 12 next week,” said Pilar, “so, I think that with the vaccine, she wouldn’t be this bad, you know?”

Thankfully, Pilar said, Sophia is making considerable progress, but she hopes that by sharing her child’s story, it will be a lesson for other parents whose children may test positive.

“Be very on top of anything that you see different, if you get tested positive, because this virus is very complex,” said Pilar.

Pilar said she hopes her daughter can go home this weekend.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.