MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews took an 11-year-old girl to the hospital after she was struck by a City of Miami Fire Rescue truck, police said.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene of the crash near Northwest Sixth Street and 12th Avenue, near SLAM Miami Charter School, at around 9:45 a.m., Friday.

According to City of Miami Police, the victim was running late to school and ran through traffic to try to get to class when was hit by the ambulance, just beofre 8 a.m.

“This young girl [was] crossing between two vehicles because the pedestrian crosswalk was blocked by vehicles,” said Miami Police Officer Michael Vega.

Miami Fire Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez said the ambulance was going against traffic because they were transporting a patient.

“They were in emergency mode, which is lights and sirens, because they were taking a patient to the hospital,” he said. “They were heading northbound here on 12th Avenue, going against traffic because there was standstill traffic at this time, which is something normal that we do.”

One mother who was dropping off her child at school said she saw the whole thing.

“The little girl came out of nowhere,” said the parent, who identified herself as Hellen.

At the time of the crash, police said, the school bell had already sounded, so the crossing guards were no longer there.

“[The driver of the ambulance] tried to avoid her and maneuvered off to the side, as you can see, and they ended up hitting her, pushing her forward, which I believe that because of that evasive maneuver, they did not run her over, which is very important,” said Sanchez.

Witnesses echoed what officials said happened.

“She ran. I mena, the ambulance tried to swerve, but it was too late,” said Hellen.

“[The driver of the ambulance] tried everything possible not to hit that kid,” said a witness who identified herself as Rita. “I just pray she pulls through, and the driver, he was inconsolable.”

“Immediately, [the crew in the ambulance] began to render aid and called for additional resources to not only treat the 11-year-old female, but also the patient that was being transported to the hospital at that time,” said Sanchez.

“But at the moment, there was some time before the little girl reacted. There was no reaction, so we thought she was gone,” said Hellen.

Investigators said the child was alert and oriented during transport to Ryder Trauma Center. She is listed in serious but stable condition.

Back at the scene, 7News cameras showed one of the victim’s shoes thrown across the road, as well as the ambulance with front-end damage due to the impact.

Fire officials said they;re heartbroken about the whole situation.

“The driver of this rescue [vehicle] is extremely shaken up. This is not something that we plan on. We want to help people, not hurt people, so he’s extremely shaken up,” said Sanchez. “We’re working with him, and we care. We really hope that she’s going to be OK, and this is just a very unfortunate situation.”

Officers shut down Northwest 12th Avenue between Fourth and Seventh streets. They urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

A spokesperson for SLAM Miami Charter School confirmed the victim is a student at their school. They issued the following statement:

“Earlier this morning, a SLAM Miami student was involved in an accident while crossing the street near the school. The student was struck by a City of Miami ambulance. Emergency medical personnel responded immediately, and the student was transported to the hospital to receive medical care. Our thoughts are with the student and their family during this difficult time. The school is in contact with the family and offering support. At this point, we are focused on the student’s well-being and are unable to share additional details.”

The fire department has brought special counselors to speak with the driver of the ambulance.

