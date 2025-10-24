Rescue crews have taken an 11-year-old girl to the hospital after she was struck by an ambulance in Miami, police said.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene of the crash near Northwest Fourth Street and 12th Avenue, near SLAM Miami Charter School, at around 9:45 a.m., Friday.

According to City of Miami Police, the victim darted into traffic and was hit by the vehicle.

Investigators said the child was alert and oriented during transport.

Back at the scene, officers have shut down Northwest 12th Avenue between Fourth and Seventh streets. They urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.