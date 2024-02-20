MIAMI (WSVN) - A young girl who was reported missing in Miami was found and is back with her mother.

According to Miami Police, 11-year-old Londyn Donval was missing in the Model City area.

She is five feet tall, weighs 110 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown long braids.

Detectives said she was last seen wearing a black shirt with colorful lettering, black shorts with black and white bubble sandals.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.