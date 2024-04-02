MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Gardens 11-year-old girl who was reported missing on Tuesday has been found safe in Hollywood.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for 11-year-old Galiea Jones Duncanson on Tuesday afternoon.

When the parents received the call, they got in their car and headed north to reunite with their little girl.

She is described as standing at 5 feet, 1 inch, weighing about 160 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing a blue shirt with colorful leggings and wearing a Powerpuff Girls backpack. She also has a Hello Kitty ink stamp on her left hand.

The father Dwight Duncanson tells 7News

“After she came from school having a bad day I picked her up early and one thing led to another and she just left a note and she is running away,” said Duncanson.

Police said that she has been diagnosed with autism and will be traveling on foot.

7SkyForce caught footage of police knocking door-to-door passing out missing persons flyer.

