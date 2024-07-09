MIAMI (WSVN) - An 11-year-old girl on Tuesday was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after she was shot in Miami, police said.

According to Miami Police, the child was shot inside a ground floor unit at an apartment building in the 200 block of Northwest 17th Avenue.

“Girlfriend advised father left. Black Nissan headed for JMH,” said a dispatcher over Broadcastify police scanner.

The child was driven by a family member to Holtz Children’s Hospital at around noon, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police surrounded the child’s father’s car that was parked outside the hospital.

The police chief said everyone involved in this incident was taken into custody.

In Overtown, the block of Northwest 17th and Second Avenue has been locked down as detectives search for answers.

