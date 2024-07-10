MIAMI (WSVN) - An 11-year-old girl has died after being shot inside a ground-floor unit at an apartment building in the 200 block of Northwest 17th Avenue.

On Tuesday, Taliyah Clarke was rushed to Holtz Children’s Hospital in critical condition by her father. Police say, she was suffering from an apparent gunshot.

The panic pouring out as the calls for help came in around noon.

“Girlfriend advised father left. Black Nissan headed for JMH,” said a dispatcher over Broadcastify police scanner.

The fathers car, parked outside of the hospital, was surrounded by crime scene tape.

“Units responded to the hospital where they made contact with several individuals that are also in our custody,” said Miami Police Department Chief Manny Morales.

During the day, crime scene investigators focused on the door to the ground-floor unit where little Taliyah was struck by gunfire.

“Inside the unit, there is a scene. There’s blood splatter,” said a dispatcher over the Broadcastify police scanner.

Officers stood guard at the door and closed down the street to map out the scene.

As detectives worked the case, with few details emerging, authorities reassure the public that the shooting is an isolated situation.

“I just want to assure the community no shooters are wanted at this time; there is nobody in the community that is posing a harm or threat,” said Morales. “I just ask everybody to please pray for this 11-year-old little girl who is in extremely critical condition and keep her family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Police have yet to confirm what led to the shooting.

