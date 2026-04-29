MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - An 11-year-old boy who was struck by a car while walking to school in Miami Gardens is now out of the hospital.

Johnny Baptiste Jr., who was hit in a horrific crash Tuesday, is now recovering at home after being released from Jackson Memorial Hospital on Wednesday.

“Hi everyone, I’m doing better, and thank you for your support,” said Baptiste in a video message posted shortly before his release.

Baptiste spoke with 7News at his home, and said he felt traumatized after the crash.

“I’m feeling glad to be home, and like I don’t feel good at the same time, because of my accident.”

But on Tuesday, the young boy had a nightmare of a morning when, Miami Gardens Police say, a car was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed when he swerved onto the swale to avoid slow traffic and crashed into a tree and struck the child.

Surveillance cameras captured audio and video of the crash.

The driver, who police identified as 23-year-old Darius Forbes, was arrested and charged with reckless driving.

At the time of the incident, the boy was walking with his cousin to school as he does every morning, according to his family.

Baptiste recounted his events of the crash.

“Me and my cousin were going to school, and then we went on the sidewalk, and then my cousin tried to tell me that a car was speeding. And then, before he could tell me, it was too late and I got hit,” said Baptiste.

Baptiste was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center in serious but stable condition.

The child’s mother, Shakera Rolle, later spoke with 7News over the phone from her son’s hospital room, and shared her message for the driver.

“I’m really hurt, about the whole situation. You know, my son was just on the way to school, and I just wish he paid more attention to the road, because there is a school zone,” she said.

Now, she’s grateful that her son is home and on the road to recovery.

Forbes has since bonded out of jail.

As for Baptiste, it may take a week of recovery before he could return to school.

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