MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Students from Miami-Dade Public Schools took their talents to the stage during this Black History Month.

Earlier this week, Dr. Steve Gallon III hosted the 10th Annual District 1 Black History Month Showcase. This year’s theme was “BET,” Black Excellence Tribute.

Dr. Steve Gallon III hosts 10th Annual District 1 Black History Showcase. A great evening celebrating Black History Month through the arts and talent of students. @MDCPS @MDCPSNorth pic.twitter.com/gLcb6KBRrh — Dr. Steve Gallon III (@docstevegallon) February 25, 2026

Students, teachers and staff from all grade levels participated. Everything from dance, to art, spoken word, music and theater took center stage at Miami Norland Senior High School in Miami Gardens.

Organizers said they hope to continue what has now become a well-known tradition for years to come, showing that culture unites us all, and when children are given a stage, they rise and shine.

