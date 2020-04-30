$100K in cocaine from Colombia seized at MIA

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities made a big drug bust at Miami International Airport.

Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized over 800 pounds of cocaine, worth $100,000, April 22.

Officials said the packages, which arrived from Colombia, had plants containing an unknown green powder and black tar substance.

Lab officials later concluded it was, in fact, cocaine.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.