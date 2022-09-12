NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The North Miami Beach owner of a Cadillac Escalade valued at $100,000 is reeling days after a thief broke into the SUV and drove away with it in seconds, and the victim believes he knows how the crafty crook was able to pull off the pricey steal.

Surveillance video captured the subject outside the victim’s residence in the area of Northeast 173rd Street and East Drive, early Thursday morning.

The theft was over in a flash. In just 15 seconds, the perpetrator unlocked the Escalade. Ten seconds later, the thief and the luxury SUV were gone.

The vehicle’s owner, who asked to remain anonymous, said he returned home and a bit later went out for a smoke break.

“I come back out at 1. One hour later, I smoke a cigarette, I see the car’s gone, and I was just shocked,” he said.

After his daughter gave him the details in an article she found, the owner of the Escalade wanted to make sure others were aware of one trick the thief might have used.

“There’s a two-man job. With another computer, they’re able to trace my fob, which is right there, it’s close to the car,” he said, “so they’re able to pick up the signal and hack it, and then, boom, they open the car.”

This is a frustration the family has faced before. Back in July, a cellphone was stolen after a sale using an app went wrong.

In that case, a 17-year-old was arrested after grabbing the phone and running over a woman’s foot as he jumped in a getaway car.

“I got distracted, he snatched the phone right out of my hands,” said the victim. “I went after him, I grabbed him by the shirt, and he just dragged me for like a few seconds, and that’s when the car ran over my left foot.”

That was a $750 loss. The victim’s 2021 Escalade is $100,000 down the driveway.

A lapsed OnStar subscription means there’s no way to track the vehicle.

Now that he knows a signal blocking box or pouch could have protected his investment, the owner of the Escalade said he wants to make sure others know there’s an easy way to keep a stranger from stealing your vehicle by hacking your wireless key fob.

“I worked a lot. It’s a very big investment, and I had to put a down payment,” he said. “It wasn’t an easy purchase, and now I don’t think I will be able to get that chance again, to buy that car again.”

The victim has filed a report with North Miami Beach Police and hopes detectives are able to track down whoever stole the SUV and make an arrest.

If you have any information on this theft or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

