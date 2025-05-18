MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A special group of children got the star treatment at Joe’s Stone Crab in Miami Beach.

Saturday’s dining experience at the iconic restaurant came complete with police escort and a red carpet entrance, giving these kids who might not have otherwise been able to experience it an afternoon they won’t soon forget.

Among the young diners was Kimaury McGregor.

“Many people my age — I’m turning 18 — they don’t get to see things like this, you know?” he said. “It was hard to get here: straight As, being a student leader, coming to school on time, just staying to committed to it. To me, this experience is amazing.”

One hundred children were selected to attend. The Handfield Firm covered the cost of the lunch.

