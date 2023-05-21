MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - It was an exciting culinary experience for a group of children who have worked hard this school year.

A hundred students on Saturday received the star treatment at Joe’s Stone Crab in Miami Beach.

The afternoon came complete with the red carpet treatment, claps and cheers, and a meal at the popular restaurant.

This is the 11th year that the Handfield Law Firm and Wright and Young Funeral Home came together to honor a group of deserving children.

