MIAMI (WSVN) - Several South Florida teens got up close and personal with a few of Miami’s history-makers.

Students at Barry University got the chance to learn about the lived experiences of several South Florida greats during 100 Black Men of South Florida’s “Human Library” event over the weekend.

Mentees were able to hear from many local legends like NFL Hall of Famer Larry Little, David Lawrence, Albert Dotson Jr. and Dr. Dorothy Fields.

“It just does my heart good to see our young people embracing this. Sometimes you have to expose them to those things that they may not want to be exposed to, or they haven’t been exposed to. It’s an obligation, we don’t have a choice, and we’re doing it. The 100 Black Men of South Florida is committed to doing this and sharing this with the entire community,” said Pierre Rutledge, the organization’s president.

The “Human Library” is held quarterly to continually highlight the works of those who’ve paved the way to success for the next generation.

