10-year-old who went missing in Miami Gardens found safe

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have confirmed a 10-year-old boy who went missing in Miami Gardens has been safely recovered.

Ten-year-old Semaj Major had been last seen in the area of Northwest 213th Terrance and 34th Avenue in Miami Gardens, Saturday.

The child had been last seen wearing a blue shirt from Fairway Elementary.

Please cancel #MissingPerson flyer. Semaj Major has been located and is safe with family. Thank you to everyone who helped spread the word. pic.twitter.com/vA2pwJYcTa — Miami Gardens Police Dept. (@MGPDFL) September 22, 2019

Just after 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Miami Gardens Police tweeted that Major had been located and has been reunited with his family.

