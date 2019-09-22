10-year-old missing since Saturday in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for a missing child in Miami Gardens.

Ten-year-old Semaj Major was last seen in the area of Northwest 213th Terrance and 34th Avenue in Miami Gardens, Saturday.

He stands 4 feet, 9 inches tall and was last seen wearing a blue shirt from Fairway Elementary.

If you have any information on where he may be, call Miami Gardens Police at (305) 474-6473.

