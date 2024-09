MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami police said they located a 10-year-old juvenile who was reported missing from the Little Havana area in Miami.

Yaier Espinal was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and blue shorts. He stands at four feet and five inches tall and weighs 105 pounds.

Police said the juvenile has been recovered in good health and reunited with his parents.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.