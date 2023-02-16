NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a close call for a 10-year-old girl when a bullet landed dangerously close to her in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood.

Orienmy Lee spoke to 7News about the scary moments outside her house near Northwest 102nd Street and 14th Avenue, Wednesday afternoon.

“Pale, I was pale. Ran inside,” she said.

Lee said she was playing outside her home when a man walked by her and started asking questions.

“‘What are you doing, how are you doing?’ and I said, ‘I am doing good,'” she said.

Just seconds later, Lee said, someone opened fire.

“Somebody shot, and I missed it,” Lee said. “Gladly I missed it.

The 10-year-old said a bullet hit the ground inches from where she was standing.

“Right, like right there, and it literally just went like ‘boom’ like right there,” Lee said.

Just as fast, Lee said, the man who walked by was gone.

The gunfire sent area residents running to see what happened.

“The neighbors came out, and they’re like, ‘What happened?’ Because the dude went in their side of the gate, and he ran somewhere,” Lee said.

Lee said she isn’t exactly sure who discharged a firearm.

Miami-Dade Police said they responded to that call of shots fired.

Investigators spent the night searching every inch of grass and the sidewalk near Lee’s home.

While no one was hit, several questions remain unanswered.

But for this 10-year-old who was just trying to play out front, it’s a troubling reminder of being careful outside.

“I hope they catch him, because I don’t want anyone else to get hurt,” Lee said.

And one that has her family on edge.

“When I visit my family, right away I open and close the door,” said family member Tasha Santos. “We don’t even let out the kids, because we don’t know what’s gonna happen.”

Police said that investigators found one round on the ground.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.