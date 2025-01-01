NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A devastated family is speaking out after, police said, a 10-year-old girl was shot and killed by a stray bullet as she and her loved ones rang in the new year in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Loved ones were left heartbroken and grieving after, investigators said, 10-year-old Yanelis Munguia was shot and killed, just minutes after the clock struck midnight on Wednesday.

One relative spoke with 7News in Spanish.

“A moment of happiness turned into a tragedy,” she said.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the young victim was celebrating outside with her family near Northwest 27th Avenue and 21st Terrace when she suddenly collapsed at around 12:04 a.m.

Her parents quickly realized she had been shot in the head.

Police said Munguia “was struck by a stray bullet fired into the air from an unknown location by an unknown subject.”

Officers said the family began driving Munguia to the hospital, eventually meeting up with Hialeah Fire Rescue, who rushed her to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Munguia had just celebrated her 10th birthday one week ago.

Omar Figueras, who works across the street where Munguia was shot, told 7News he was shocked to learn what happened to the young girl.

“This is just sad,” said. “It’s not a common thing. Not in this corner.”

Investigators spent hours at the crime scene collecting evidence and trying to determine where the bullet came from.

“If anyone knows, let them say something,” said the relative.

Both the young girl’s family and police are asking anyone who may have seen something to come forward.

If you have any information that could assist detectives with their investigation, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

