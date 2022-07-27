MIAMI (WSVN) - A 10-year-old boy battling a brain tumor became an officer for a day thanks to Make-A-Wish Southern Florida.

The foundation granted the child’s wish to be a city of Miami Police officer on Wednesday.

He got to take part in many activities, including getting an up-close view of a police helicopter. He also got an inside look at a SWAT truck.

The fun didn’t end there, as officers let him interact with some of their horses they use for patrol.

He then took the helm on one of the department’s police boats and sent a special message to Make-A-Wish for the incredible day.

“This is Chief DJ, and I would like to thank Make-A-Wish today,” he said.

There was a additional surprise, as the basketball lover spent time with Miami Heat player Udonis Haslem.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.