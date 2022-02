MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities have located a 10-year-old boy who went missing in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Jerman Octelus was last seen Saturday along the 7000 block of Northeast Miami Court.

We have located Jerman Octelus in good health and he is being reunited with his family. Thank you all. https://t.co/9xqFWUi8oy — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) February 27, 2022

Just after 2:15 a.m. Sunday, City of Miami Police said he was located in good health.

