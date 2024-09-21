MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police said they have located a 10-year-old boy who was reported missing from the Little Havana area.

According to detectives, Yaier Espinal had been last seen wearing a yellow shirt and blue shorts. He stands 4 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 105 pounds.

Police said the juvenile has been recovered in good health and has reunited with his parents.

