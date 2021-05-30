OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A 10-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after, police said, he was shot in an Opa-Locka neighborhood.

Opa-Locka Police units responded to the scene of the shooting along the 2300 block of Rutland Street, Sunday evening.

Investigators said several people in a car pulled up to a home, got out of the vehicle and opened fire with rifle paint guns while children were out in the front yard.

Under the impression his home and family were under attack, police said, a family member returned fire with an actual firearm, striking the victim, who was inside the car.

Police said the driver fled the scene with the injured boy in the car and drove to the 2200 block of Northwest 83rd Street in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to that location.

7News cameras captured multiple MDPD vehicles and crime scene tape at both the Opa-Locka and Northwest Miami-Dade locations.

The boy’s family has confirmed he was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

As of 9:30 p.m., the child’s condition is unknown.

