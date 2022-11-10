NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 10-year-old boy has died after he was shot at an apartment complex in Northeast Miami-Dade, police said.

7News captured Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews as they wheeled the child toward an ambulance outside the Horizons West complex, located in the area of Northeast 199th Street and Sixth Avenue, right off Ives Dairy Road, at around 5:30 p.m., Thursday.

A female caller who dialed 911 at around 5 p.m. said a 10-year-old had been shot in the chest inside a second-floor apartment, and she was administering CPR.

Crews were also seen administering CPR on the child as they placed him inside the ambulance.

A rescue helicopter landed on a field at nearby Andover Middle School, and from there, the patient was flown to Ryder Trauma Center.

Cameras later captured paramedics taking the boy out of the helicopter at the hospital.

Miami-Dade Police units were seen at the front entrance of the apartment building, and the scene remained active as of 6:30 p.m.

Thursday night, police confirmed the boy was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Detectives continue to investigate the incident.

