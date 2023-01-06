NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 10-year-old in North Miami Beach was airlifted to the hospital after he seriously injured himself while playing with fireworks near his home.

North Miami Beach Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the medical situation in the area of Northeast 21st Avenue and 170th Street, at around 8:30 a.m., Friday.

Police said Darrien Guerrera suffered a serious hand injury as a result of playing with firecrackers.

“It was just like, almost like something exploded, like the whole neighborhood kind of shook,” said area resident Ivana Higgs.

The family said the child was somehow able to get his hands on firecrackers and lit the explosives.

“I didn’t come outside until I heard screaming,” said Higgs. “Once I heard a woman screaming, it almost sends chills down your back. [The screams] sounded like a mother’s. I wasn’t sure, but when I came outside, everyone from the home was crying and screaming.”

Paramedics airlifted the boy to Ryder Trauma Center.

He is expected to recover, but neighbors said the damage to his hand was extensive.

“Only one thumb left on one hand. It’s bloody,” said an area resident.

With the investigation underway outside the home, Guerrera’s family members arrived at the hospital to be by his side. This is where his road to recovery will begin.

“I’m just going to keep that baby in prayers. I just hope that they have a speedy recovery and that they’re able to move on in life,” said Higgs.

Officials said the boy will need to undergo surgery. It’s unclear how long he will remain in the hospital.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.