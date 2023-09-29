MIAMI (WSVN) - Seven years after the launch of a comprehensive investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies, all 10 suspects involved in a widespread racketeering scheme have pleaded guilty and received sentences in a case dubbed “Operation Purple Haze.”

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), in collaboration with the Attorney General’s Office of Statewide Prosecution, Broward County Sheriff’s Office, DEA, Homeland Security Investigations, and various local police departments, launched an investigation on this operation following a series of burglaries spanning 2015 and 2016, FDLE said in a news release. The criminals targeted national pharmacy chains across Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

The suspects, identified as Darrish Martin, Alonzo Tillman Hinson, Bryan Anthony Pitter II, Chantelle Ponce, Raul Ponce Jr., Harrison Garcia, JonLuis Labadie, Joanky Labadie, Nereida Milagros Ortiz Almonte, and Ashley Alexandra Laguna, used a consistent method of breaking into stores by prying open exterior glass doors and shattering the glass partition of pharmacy entrances while wearing masks and hoods. A yellow crowbar was their signature tool of choice.

BSO’s Burglary Apprehension Team and detectives from local law enforcement agencies collaborated to track and apprehend the suspects. On May 10, 2016, Martin, Pitter and Hinson were arrested after law enforcement pursued them from the scene of a pharmacy burglary.

“Martin and his group of co-conspirators were dealing with dangerous drugs that should not be handled carelessly in our community,” said Felipe Williams, Special Agent in Charge. “FDLE Miami and I are grateful for the diligence and collaboration with the multiple local and federal agencies to arrest these criminals. FDLE’s partnership with the Office of Statewide Prosecution led to justice being served to each individual in this case.”

The suspects’ sentences vary based on their charges:

Darrish Martin, 31, of Pembroke Pines, was sentenced to 16 years in prison with five years of probation.

Alonzo Tillman Hinson, 31, of Miami Gardens, received a seven-year prison sentence and five years of probation.

Bryan Anthony Pitter II, 33, of Miramar, served 365 days.

Chantelle Ponce, 29, of Homestead, received a 20-month prison sentence.

Raul Ponce Jr., 26, of Homestead, was sentenced to five years of probation.

Harrison Garcia, 33, of Hialeah, was sentenced to 13.5 years in state prison concurrent with 30 years in federal prison.

JonLuis Labadie, 27, of Miami, received five years in prison and 10 years of probation.

Joanky Labadie, 25, of Miami, also received five years in prison and 10 years of probation.

Nereida Milagros Ortiz Almonte, 56, of Hialeah Gardens, was sentenced to time served and three years of probation.

Ashley Alexandra Laguna, 25, of Hialeah Gardens, also received time served and three years of probation.

