MIAMI (WSVN) - Ten South Florida students received a special recognition by the Do The Right Thing organization.

The Do The Right Thing Awards were handed out in Miami on Wednesday, honoring 10 outstanding students for their life-saving actions in more ways than one.

This year’s top honorees were an 11th grader from Kendall who helped build a serenity garden at the Miami-Dade Midwest District Police headquarters, and a senior from Booker T. Washington High School who delivered a special baby shower baskets to expecting mothers at the Children’s Home of South Florida.

“It’s a crazy feeling, I honestly didn’t expect it,” said Christopher Morales, a junior at the School for Advanced Studies in Kendall. “I was sitting here, feeling like, you know, I know there’s a chance, but the fact that it was actually me is, it’s a shocker.”

“I just love giving out to my community, to be honest,” said Sheila Sierra. “Growing up in the Overtown Youth Center kind of area, it’s very hard, and seeing a lot of my friends and family, like, die and stuff like that, it made me decide that I should be one of the people that helps.”

These extraordinary young people won many special awards, which included trips to Washington, D.C., and Rapids Water Park in West Palm Beach.

