MIAMI (WSVN) - Several residents have been displaced after a fire destroyed an apartment building in Miami.

Officials say the fire broke out inside an apartment building near Northwest First Street and Eighth Avenue, Monday afternoon.

Upon arrival, Miami Fire Rescue units found heavy smoke and flames pouring out of a second floor unit.

Crews extinguished the blaze but determined four units were uninhabitable.

In total, officials say nine adults, one infant and a cat have been displaced due to the fire.

The American Red Cross is assisting the affected residents.

No injuries were reported.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.