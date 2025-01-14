NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - The president-elect’s inauguration will receive some South Florida support.

Ten North Bay Village Police Department officers will join other law enforcement agencies from across the country to assist with security during the historic event.

They will depart from Fort Lauderdale on Saturday and will return on Tuesday.

It marks the first time the department has been selected to help enforce the law during a presidential inauguration.

