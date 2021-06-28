SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - A team from Israel has arrived in South Florida to help support the search-and-rescue operations at the site of the partial collapse of a condominium building in Surfside.

This weekend, the Israeli government sent a delegation of 10 reserve officers, all of them top experts in engineering and first aid.

Israel’s minister of diaspora affairs, Nachman Shai, also arrived with the officers. He said that while the mission is tough, they are not giving up.

“It’s almost impossible to find someone alive, but you never know. Sometimes miracles happen,” he said. “We Jews believe in miracles. All our history is paved with miracles, so maybe a miracle will happen.”

Their mission is to support local rescue teams at the collapse site.

Several of the missing have Israeli citizenship.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.