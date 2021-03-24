10 immigrants gain U.S. citizenship near ‘Angels Unawares’ statue in Bayfront Park

MIAMI (WSVN) - Wednesday marked a very special day for some very special new U.S. citizens.

The naturalization event took place at Bayfront Park near the “Angels Unawares” immigrant sculpture.

The ceremony welcomed 10 new citizens to the United States.

District director Brett Rinehart said they couldn’t have chosen a better location for this moving event.

“And today we’ll administer the oath of allegiance, they will become citizens of the United States, and there’s not a better venue I can think of than beautiful Miami, downtown with a great statue behind us,” he said.

The 3.5-ton sculpture represents generations of immigrants and is a replica of the one presented to Pope Francis, which is presently located in St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City, Italy.

