MIAMI (WSVN) - A fire that erupted at an apartment building left 10 people displaced in Miami.

City of Miami Fire Rescue received multiple calls about the blaze along the 1200 block of Northwest Second Street, shortly after 6 p.m. Friday.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke billowing from the fourth floor of the five-story residential building.

Two elderly residents, who were unable to evacuate due to heavy smoke, were rescued by firefighters and treated for smoke inhalation by paramedics. All other residents managed to safely evacuate.

Crews got the fire under control within 10 minutes. However, water damage affected two units located directly below the one where the fire started.

Officials said seven adults, three children and a dog have been displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisting those impacted by the blaze.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.