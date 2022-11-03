MIAMI (WSVN) - More migrants made an effort for freedom on the shores of South Florida.

A group of nine men and one woman who were on board a homemade vessel from Cuba, arrived at Biscayne National Park, Wednesday morning.

Another group was also stopped near Key West with at lest eight people sailing on a rustic looking vessel.

They’re are all expected to be sent back to the island.

