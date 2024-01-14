MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews rushed a toddler to the hospital after she was reportedly pulled from a Miami Gardens canal.

Cameras captured Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews as they wheeled the 1-and-a-half-year-old victim into the emergency room, early Saturday morning.

Residents of an apartment complex in a neighborhood off of Northwest 203rd Terrace in Miami Gardens said the girl fell into the water after she wandered away from an outdoor gathering.

“It’s shocking, because I just saw the daddy in the morning, and it was real sad,” said Arty Velez, the manager of the building.

Neighbors said it happened just after midnight.

Miami Gardens Police officers responded and cordoned off the complex with crime scene tape for hours as they conducted an investigation and spoke with the victim’s distraught family.

Velez is now praying the little girl is OK.

“She wanders [off], and then we’re looking for her, and when they found her, they found her floating in that water,” he said, “so, by that time, rescue [crews] came and police, and they took her. They said that she still had a pulse.”

Saturday evening, friends of the toddler’s family said she is currently in a coma.

